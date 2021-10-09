Mumbai: Transgender person found dead near Diva creek

Thane: An unidentified transgender person, aged between 25 and 30, was found dead near Diva creek dumping ground on Thursday night. The Mumbra police, along with the fire brigade team, reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The body was sent to a civic hospital for post-mortem. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The police said an accidental death report has been registered in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:40 AM IST