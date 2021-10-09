e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:40 AM IST

Mumbai: Transgender person found dead near Diva creek

Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Thane: An unidentified transgender person, aged between 25 and 30, was found dead near Diva creek dumping ground on Thursday night. The Mumbra police, along with the fire brigade team, reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The body was sent to a civic hospital for post-mortem. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The police said an accidental death report has been registered in the case.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: No extension on stay order of demolition of illegal structures and eviction of tenants,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:40 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal