Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea-Link: Concreting of 1000th segment casting begins in Package 2

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) one of the most ambitious projects, Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea-Link (MTHL) work is ongoing progressively. As per the latest developments, concreting of 1000th segment casting in Package 2 of the project has begun. Of the total 21.8 km of MTHL, the construction of a 7.8 km bridge comes under this said package, which also includes the interchange point of Shivaji Nagar.

Interestingly, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackeray also recently visited the site and reviewed the project along with Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas and other officials looking after the project works.

This big-budget infrastructure project being implemented with official development assistance (ODA) loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is divided into four packages.

Package 1 is with L&T - IHI consortium and the contract value is Rs 7,637 crore, it includes 10.380 km of civil work. Similarly, Package 2 is with DAEWOO E&C - TATA Projects JV and the contract value is Rs 5,612 crore, it includes 10.380 km to 18.187km of civil bridgework. And Package 3 is with L&T and the contract value is Rs 1,013 crore and the civil work includes 18.187 km to 21.800 km of sealink work. While Package 4 is for Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

The total length of this sealink is 22 km (about 16.5 km Sea Bridge + about 5.5 km viaduct on land) comprising 3+3 lane + emergency lane on each carriageway. The sea link will have three interchanges; One at Sewri on the Mumbai side, the second at Shivaji Nagar & the third at Chirle on the Navi Mumbai side.

Once ready, it will act as a crucial connectivity route between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The MMRDA reportedly aiming to complete the bridge by the targeted deadline of 2023 against the delayed deadline of 2024.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:36 PM IST