Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road Inauguration Not Likely On December 25; Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt For Delay

Mumbai: The much awaited Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road (MTHL) is not likely to be inaugurated on December 25, 2023, on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday as reported in a section of the press recently.

Reliable sources at Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) told FPJ that though the project is vey much on track and will be completed by the end of this year, the inauguration and opening dates have not been finalised as yet. “Electrification, wiring and toll plazas are taking time but we are on track”, he said.

Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-Fadnavis Govt for delay

Meanwhile, slamming the present Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, Shiv Sena leader and MLA from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray, in a tweet put out today, has questioned the delay in the inauguration of the project.

Thackeray who was cabinet minister for tourism and environment in the Udhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra says that the MTHL was nearly 85 per cent complete when their government fell after being toppled by the BJP in 2022. “Why has it taken them a year and half to complete the rest?”

The MTHL will connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai-Raigad

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road will connect Mumbai with Navi Mumbai-Raigad and is expected to reduce the travel time of commuters by over 40 minutes. The 21.8 km long bridge slated to be opened for public use by December end is being built at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore and will accommodate 70,000 vehicles on a daily basis.

Aaditya Thackeray in his tweet says:

Hearing that the Mumbai Trans Habour Link Road will be inaugurated by the end of December 2023.



The pertinent question to be asked is why the delay?



When the MVA was in govt, the then CM, Uddhav Thackeray ji had launched its first girder and it was my habit and duty as… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 15, 2023

“Hearing that the Mumbai Trans Habour Link Road will be inaugurated by the end of December 2023. The pertinent question to be asked is why the delay? When the MVA was in govt, the then CM Uddhav Thackeray ji had launched its first girder and it was my habit and duty as minister to visit the site every month to track its progress. By the time our MVA govt was toppled by immoral means by the Gaddaars and the BJP, the project was 85% complete! Now it’s taken them almost a year and half to complete the rest?"

"The same is the case with the Worli- Shivdi Connector and Coastal Road (South Bound), which were to be completed by October 23 and December 23, respectively. The hatred of the BJP for Mumbai has led to a purposeful delay of these projects, including corruption to increase the costs, and it is only troubling Mumbaikars. On another note, the Navi Mumbai Metro is waiting for a date of inauguration from the politicians in the khoke sarkar, since 5 months."

"They have time for campaigns in other states, but don’t have the time for an inauguration in the illegal cm’s home district. It is party first, people last policy of the bjp, that is damaging our Maharashtra, that they have taken over by forceful means. Likewise the other side of the Delisle Road bridge now needs to be opened for use by the BMC, without waiting for the comfort of the khoke sarkar politicians.”

Meanwhile, sources at MMRDA reacted to the tweet saying its political and “we have nothing to say on this”. “As far as we are concerned the project is on track”.

MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee who had recently conducted a comprehensive inspection of the MTHL had said: “The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project is a significant milestone in the development of our region. It will not only enhance connectivity but also contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the area. The project is currently on track with an impressive completion rate of 96.60 per cent.”

The MTHL, also known as Sewri–Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, (officially Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link) is an under-construction sea bridge that is expected to accommodate about 70,000 vehicles on a daily basis.

Commuters will be able to traverse between these two places in just 20 minutes as opposed to the current estimated time of about one hour through the Vashi Bridge. The MTHL will also provide faster connectivity to the Mumbai-Goa highway, Mumbai-Pune expressway, Navi Mumbai International Airport as well as the JNPT port.

