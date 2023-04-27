Mumbai: Trains to UP, Bihar packed like sardines | representative pic

To tackle the summer rush, the Central and Western Railways are running dozens of summer specials on a daily basis. Not to mention, 50 regular trains on the route. Still, people are struggling to get confirmed tickets and the problem recurs every summer.

Even though the reservation system is automated and controlled via online servers, still many times the nexus between touts and officials has been reported. They book tickets in bulk for non-existing travellers and later sell them for high prices.

All special trains running over-packed

“Getting confirmed berths in long-distance trains of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, originating from Mumbai, has become difficult due to the huge summer rush. All regular and special trains are running over-packed. Not only berths but also train passages are packed like sardines,” said Deena Nath, 42, who works as a plumber in the city. To get confirmed tickets, he has been waiting in the queue at the CSMT for the last two days. The man wants to go to UP to attend a wedding ceremony of a family member, which is scheduled on May 2. Similarly, Ramprakash, 40, who works with a Sion-based sweet shop, is also struggling for confirmed tickets for the last two days. “I have been trying for tatkal tickets for the last three days. On the first day, my token number was 14, on the second day it was 5 but I didn't get confirmed tickets. Today (Wednesday) my token number is 3 hence I am hopeful for getting confirmed booking for Thursday,” he prayed.

Explaining the system developed to avoid melee, a rail official said, “Considering the huge demand, a queue information system has been developed at each and every railway reservation counter. Under this system, every morning a token number is allocated to every passenger standing in the queue for the booking next day.”

