Mumbai: Train movement to be affected due to track doubling work; check details here

Due to Non-Interlocking in connection with the double line work between Wankaner-Amarsar-Sindhavadar station of Surendranagar-Rajkot section, few trains will be cancelled, diverted, regulated, short terminated/ partially cancelled.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

Cancellation of Trains

1. Train No. 22959 Vadodara- Jamnagar Intercity-Express from 31st May 2022 to 10th June 2022

2. Train No. 22960 Jamnagar- Vadodara Intercity-Express from 1st June 2022 to 11th June 2022

Trains Partially Cancelled & Short Terminated

1. Train No. 12267 Mumbai Central – Hapa Duranto Express will be short terminated at Ahmedabad and hence will be partially cancelled between Ahmedabad and Hapa up to 9th June 2022.

2. Train No. 12268 Hapa- Mumbai Central Duranto Express will remain partially cancelled between Hapa and Ahmedabad and will run between Ahmedabad & Mumbai Central from 31st May 2022 to 10th June 2022

3. Train No. 22923 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Humsafar Express will be short terminated at Surendranagar and hence will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar and Jamnagar on 2nd,4th, 6th & 9th June 2022.

4. Train No. 22924 Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express will remain partially cancelled between Jamnagar and Surendranagar and will run between Surendranagar & Bandra Terminus on 31st May, 3rd,5th,7th & 10th June 2022.

5. Train No. 19209 Bhavnagar- Okha Express will be short terminated at Surendranagar and hence will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar and Okha up to 9th June 2022.

6. Train No. 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Express will remain partially cancelled between Okha and Surendranagar and will run between Surendranagar & Bhavnagar from 31st May 2022 to 10th June 2022.

7. Train No. 19119 Ahmedabad – Somnath Intercity Express will be short terminated at Surendranagar and hence will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar and Somnath from 31st May 2022 to 10th June 2022.

8. Train No. 19120 Somnath- Ahmedabad Intercity Express will remain partially cancelled between Somnath and Surendranagar and will run between Surendranagar & Ahmedabad from 31st May 2022 to 10th June 2022.