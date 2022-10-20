Mumbai train blasts convict's plea for re-probe rejected | File photo

Mumbai: A special court on Wednesday rejected the plea of Ethtesham Siddiqui, a death row convict in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, seeking a reinvestigation into the case.

Among grounds on which Siddiqui had sought reinvestigation is that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the prosecuting agency in the case, had not submitted a chargesheet against wanted accused Abdul Razzak. The convict said he had learnt through an RTI application that Razzak had died by suicide in a Telangana prison.

He had also contended that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also conducted an investigation and found involvement of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), but not filed a chargesheet. He alleged that ATS officers did not want to reinvestigate the case against the wanted accused and IM as the truth of false implication would come out.

Confirmation proceedings are pending before the HC

The prosecution had opposed the plea and said that Mr Siddiqui had been convicted in the blast case and his confirmation proceedings are pending before the Bombay High Court. It said he had filed the plea as a dilatory tactic to delay the proceedings.

Special Judge AM Patil said while passing the judgment that the court had directed the ATS to file supplementary chargesheet against wanted accused. It said it was for the investigating officer to go through relevant evidence to file the same. The court further pointed out that it is for the prosecution or investigating officer to seek for further probe and hence called the plea "devoid of merit" and said it needs to be rejected.