Mumbai: Trailer Truck Carrying Steel Rods Topples On Sion-Trombay Road; Traffic Badly Hit

FPJ

A trailer carrying steel rods toppled on the Sion-Trombay Road near Akbarallys, Chembur, on Wednesday. While no injuries were reported in the mishap, it led to heavy traffic congestion, especially in the eastern parts of the city.

According to traffic authorities, the incident took place between 6.30am and 7 am. The vehicle was going towards Sion and apparently malfunctioned at Chembur Naka. The jerk was so intense that the trailer, laden with steel rods, toppled. As the accident led to traffic chaos, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority clarified saying that the rods were not being carried for Metro work.

FPJ

Given that the mishap occurred in morning peak hours, there was huge traffic snarls. The vehicular movement was further impacted as the accident spot is a prime connector at Chembur Naka. While motorists were diverted to Acres Wallah Road, Basant Park, Hemu Kalani Marg, Bhakti Bhavan and Umarshibappa Chowk, heavy vehicles, including BEST buses, were held up for more than 35-40 minutes. The buses could neither move forward nor take left/right as it was a straight road, said a traffic official. The pile-up had a cascading effect on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, which is already a chronic traffic jam spot.

Summing up the shrill experience, a resident said that the motorists kept honking despite knowing the situation. “There are schools nearby, but who cares about silent zones. It was a total nuisance for a morning,” said the person.

Read Also Chembur Man Loses Leg As Trailer Truck Drags Him After His Bike Trips Over Pothole

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)