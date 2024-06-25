Mumbai Tragic Incident: 19-Year-Old Teen Jumps To Death From 22-Storey Tower After Argument With Parents Over New Job | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of a 22-storey tower following a job-related argument with his parents late Monday night.

According to the police, Prathamkrush Naik lived with his parents in Ganesh Nagar in Kandivali West. His father is a small-time businessman and his mother a homemaker. Naik, who had studied till class 12, had taken a job at a pizza centre in Infinity Mall, Malad West, just three days ago. However, he did not like the job, said the police.

On Monday, Naik had an evening shift and he left his house around 3pm, but did not go to work. Subsequently, his parents received a call from the pizza outlet inquiring about him. His father then contacted him and found out that he was at Dahanukar Metro station and refused to go to work. The father went to the station and brought him home.

Later, an argument broke out between Naik and his parents over the job. The verbal duel escalated and the teen ran towards the terrace and jumped off. His parents immediately rushed him to Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali West, where the doctor pronounced him dead.

A police officer stated, “We have registered an accidental death report. Currently, his parents are grieving. We will investigate the matter soon.”