 Mumbai Tragedy: Eight-Year-Old Girl Killed, Senior Citizen Injured After Shop Wall Collapse In Lower Parel
The incident occurred near Deepak Cinema in Lower Parel on Saturday evening. As per the local residents, the heavy rains in the area may have weakened the structure of the shop due to which it collapsed on the nearby hut.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 30, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Mumbai Tragedy: Eight-Year-Old Girl Killed, Senior Citizen Injured After Shop Wall Collapse In Lower Parel | Representative image

Mumbai: An eight-year-old girl died, and a senior citizen was injured after a wall of a shop collapsed onto the adjacent hut in Lower Parel on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Deepak Cinema in Lower Parel on Saturday evening. As per the local residents, the heavy rains in the area may have weakened the structure of the shop due to which it collapsed on the nearby hut. The locals immediately pulled out the two victims and rushed them to the nearby hospital. However, an eight-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased, identified as Renuka Anant Kalsekar, was declared dead upon arrival at the civic-run KEM hospital. The other injured person, Jayshree Gautam Pawar (65 years old), is receiving treatment and her condition is stable, said a civic official.

