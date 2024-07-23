Mumbai Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Jumping From 47th Floor Of Lodha World Crest In Lower Parel | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 13-year-old girl residing in Lower Parel’s Lodha World Crest Apartments allegedly died by suicide on July 7 after jumping from the 47th floor.

According to the NM Joshi police, who have registered a case of accidental death, the deceased girl has been identified as Riya Agarwal, a student at an international school. Riya lived with her parents and elder twin sisters on the 47th floor of the luxury apartment.

The incident came to light around midnight on July 7 when building security guards discovered Riya’s body in the compound. Police stated that she was rushed to Nair Hospital, where the medical staff pronounced her dead on arrival.

The police subsequently recorded the statements of Riya’s parents and siblings. They disclosed that Riya and her twin sisters each had separate rooms, as did their parents. Riya’s parents admitted that she rarely interacted with family members and spent most of her time alone in her room. They had hoped she would eventually return to her usual self.

While police suspect Riya may have been battling depression, her parents were unaware of any specific reasons for her condition or the reason behind such an extreme step. Investigators concluded that Riya jumped from her bedroom window.

As there were no indications of foul play from her parents, the case is currently classified as an accidental death. Nonetheless, authorities are conducting a parallel investigation into the matter.