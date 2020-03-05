Mumbai Traffic Update: Traffic on Sion-Panvel highway comes to standstill after accident near Vashi bridge

The traffic on Sion-Panvel highway came to a standstill on Thursday morning, owing to an accident at Vashi Khadi bridge.
Commuters were stuck in the traffic jam for more than half an hour on the Sion-Panvel highway. Updating about the traffic movement, Navi Mumbai Police took to Twitter and said, "Due to an accident on Vashi Khadi bridge traffic movement is slow."
Some commuters took to Twitter and questioned Navi Mumbai Police for not intimating what the exact problem was. One Twitter user wrote, "Heavy Traffic from Vashi towards Mankhurd. Please avoid this road." While other user said, "Almost 3 km long traffic jam towards Vashi toll. Stuck in traffic for 20 minutes."
The Sion–Panvel highway is known as the busiest highways in Maharashtra. The highway is an important route for vehicles going towards Pune, Goa and the southern cities of Maharashtra via Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
A study report by IDFC Institute, suggested that Mumbaikars travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The report says that people in the city waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic and the situation worsens during monsoon season.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)