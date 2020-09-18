Mumbai Traffic Update: Massive traffic jam on Western Express Highway

"We are not conducting any unusual nakabandis or surprise checks as there have been no changes in the orders issued under Mission Begin Again's Unlock 4. However, we have deployed our personnel to control the traffic," a police officer said on condition of anonymity. A similar traffic jam was seen on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Eastern Freeway causing congestion of over 20 minutes and 10 minutes respectively.

The traffic snarls added fuel to the rumours that police will now initiate action against vehicles moving out from Friday after a few social media posts sparked panic of a new lockdown a day earlier, amid reimposition of Section 144 in the city. Mumbai Police had clarified there is no new lockdown in place and hence, no cause for panic, as there is only an extension of the already existing prohibitory orders that restrict public movement in Mumbai and that it was just routine procedure.