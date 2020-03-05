Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 5, 2020

Mumbai traffic is known to be notorious which restricts people from taking out their vehicles on the streets. Recently a study suggested that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.
According to a report by IDFC Institute, people in the city waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic and the situation worsens during monsoon season.
Mumbai was recently ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world for its traffic woes. Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom has revealed that during the rush-hour journey Mumbaikars spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic. "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report states.
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking.
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana
6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
7. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
8. Morland Road near Nagpada
9. Musa Killedar street near Agripada
10. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
11. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
12. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X
