Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 3, 2020

Mumbai traffic is a notorious concept. Research suggests that people traversing the 'city of dreams' can spend anywhere from 10 to 15 days in a year simply stuck in traffic.

According to an IDFC Institute report, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during monsoons.

A report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic."

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking.