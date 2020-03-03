Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 3, 2020

Mumbai traffic is a notorious concept. Research suggests that people traversing the 'city of dreams' can spend anywhere from 10 to 15 days in a year simply stuck in traffic.
According to an IDFC Institute report, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during monsoons.
A report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic."
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking.
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuffe Parade
2. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
3. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
4. Mazgaon Road, in Mazgaon
5. Morland Road near Nagpada
6. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
7. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
8. Ganapat Flyover near Lower Parel Railway Station
9. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station
10. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Vadala Station
11. Pipeline Road near Vakola
12. Hans Bhugra Marg or Santacruz Chembur Link Road near Kalina
13. Phirozshah Mehta Road/Santacruz Station Road
