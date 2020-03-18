Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 18, 2020

Mumbai is known as the city that never sleeps, but it slows down due to traffic snarls, illegally parked cars and pothole-ridden roads. Due to these reasons, people usually avoid taking their cars on streets of Mumbai.
A recent study revealed that people living in Mumbai during the rush-hour journey spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic. A study report by location technology specialist TomTom states that, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic." The city of dreams was even ranked the fourth most congested city in the world.
Another study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana
6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
7. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Chowki
8. Ball Ashok Road near Nagpada
9. Morland Road near Nagpada
10. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
11. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
12. NM Johi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
13. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station
14. Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg near Worli
15. Ranade Road near Dadar Station
