Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 16, 2020

Mumbai, also known as the city of dreams, is one of the city in the country which never sleeps and is always on the move. But closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down Mumbaikars. These are also some of the reasons which restrict people from taking out their vehicles on the streets of Mumbai.

A study report by IDFC Institute suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.

Mumbai, which is known as the city of dreams, was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.