Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 14, 2020

Mumbai, known as the city that never sleeps, is always on the move, vibrant and happening. But illegally parked cars, closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down Mumbaikars. These closed and pothole-ridden roads restrict people from taking out their vehicles on the streets of Mumbai.
A study revealed that Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic. A study report by IDFC Institute has revealed that drivers waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, they end up spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic. The traffic situation worsens during the monsoon season.
The city was also recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
3. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
4. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg
6. Khar station Road
7. Hans Bhurga Marg/ Santacruz Chembur Link Road
8. Airport Road/ IA Project Road
9. Lamington Road near Grant Road
10. August Kranti road
11. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
