Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 12, 2020

Well, Mumbai is one of the city in the country which never sleeps and is always on the move. But illegally parked cars, closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down Mumbaikars. These are also some of the reasons which restrict people from taking out their vehicles on the streets of Mumbai.

A study report by IDFC Institute suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.

Mumbai, which is known as the city of dreams, recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking;

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade

2. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

3. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

4. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg

6. Khar station Road

7. Hans Bhurga Marg/ Santacruz Chembur Link Road

8. Airport Road/ IA Project Road

9. Lamington Road near Grant Road

10. August Kranti road

11. Bandra Kurla Complex road