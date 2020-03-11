Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 11, 2020

Mumbai is one of the city in the country which never sleeps and is always on the move. But illegally parked cars, closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down Mumbaikars. These are also some of the reasons which restrict people from taking out their vehicles on the streets of Mumbai.
A study report by IDFC Institute suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.
Mumbai, which is known as the city of dreams, was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking.
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana
6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
7. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Chowki
8. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
9. Musa Killedar street near Agripada
10. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
11. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
