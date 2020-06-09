Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 9, 2020

Mumbai has unleashed its semi-normal self with thousands of masked men and women stepping out with their vehicles headed to their workplaces, creating traffic snarls at many locations on Monday.

Long queues of crawling vehicles were witnessed on the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, main roads in the city and suburbs, besides inter-district roads, as people rushed to their offices, shops or commercial establishments.

The BEST and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) deployed a limited number of public buses which led to snaky queues of commuters waiting for long to catch a bus at bus-stops or depots, particularly in the suburbs.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Dr Dadabhai Naorojo Road

2. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

3. J Rathod Marg/Mazgaon Road

4. M M Marg

5. NM Johi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

6. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station

7. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Road

8. Old Cadell Road

9. Ranade Raod

10. Airport Road

11. New Link Road

12. Swami Vivekananda Marg