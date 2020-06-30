Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 30, 2020

Mumbai witnessed massive traffic jams on Monday, especially near the city exits, after Mumbai Police imposed new guidelines stipulating that citizens cannot travel beyond two-km radius of their residences, except for attending offices or in the event of medical emergencies.

While the congestion was restricted to checkpoints, it led to fears of "crowding" on the road amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, a total of 16,291 vehicles were seized in Mumbai on Monday on the second day of a crackdown on journey distance violations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Maharashtra government has relaxed many restrictions under "Mission Begin Again" which was implemented earlier this month. On Sunday, barber shops and parlours were allowed to open with conditions.

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.