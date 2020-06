Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 17, 2020

Mumbai, also known as the city that never sleeps, but it slows down due to traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads.

The city saw bumper-to-bumper traffic after offices reopened after almost three months amid the Maharashtra government’s third phase of Mission Begin Again campaign.

Thousands of vehicles were witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway as relaxed lockdown norms were implemented across the state.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Dr Dadabhai Naorojo Road

2. J Rathod Marg/Mazgaon Road

3. M M Marg

4. NM Johi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station

6. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Road

7. Old Cadell Road

8. Ranade Raod

9. Airport Road

10. New Link Road

11. Swami Vivekananda Marg