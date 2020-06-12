Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 12, 2020

As India’s worst-hit coronavirus state opened up to the ‘new normal’, Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic on roads after lockdown was further relaxed. This comes after offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reopened after almost three months amid the Maharashtra government’s third phase of Mission Begin Again campaign.

Long queues of crawling vehicles were witnessed on the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, main roads in the city and suburbs, besides inter-district roads, as people rushed to their offices, shops or commercial establishments.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Dr Dadabhai Naorojo Road

2. J Rathod Marg/Mazgaon Road

3. M M Marg

4. NM Johi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station

6. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Road

7. Old Cadell Road

8. Ranade Raod

9. Airport Road

10. New Link Road

11. Swami Vivekananda Marg