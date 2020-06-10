Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 10, 2020

As lockdown has further relaxed on Monday, Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic on roads. This comes after offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reopened after almost three months amid the Maharashtra government’s third phase of Mission Begin Again campaign.

Long queues of crawling vehicles were witnessed on the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Eastern Freeway, main roads in the city and suburbs, besides inter-district roads, as people rushed to their offices, shops or commercial establishments.

Mumbai is known as the city that never sleeps, but it slows down due to traffic snarls, illegally parked cars and pothole-ridden roads. Due to these reasons, people usually avoid taking their cars on streets of Mumbai.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Dr Dadabhai Naorojo Road

2. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

3. J Rathod Marg/Mazgaon Road

4. M M Marg

5. NM Johi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

6. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station

7. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Road

8. Old Cadell Road

9. Ranade Raod

10. Airport Road

11. New Link Road

12. Swami Vivekananda Marg