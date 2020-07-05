Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on July 5, 2020

On Saturday, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district continued to receive heavy rains on the second consecutive day. The IMD has issued warning of "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places in the area besides rest of the North Konkan in the next 24 hours.

Water-logging and incidents of tree/branch falling were reported in Mumbai, causing traffic jams. Instances of wall collapse, uprooting of trees and waterlogging were reported in Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed large parts of the western state, including Mumbai, for the second day on Saturday. However, there were no casualties.

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.