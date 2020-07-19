Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on July 19, 2020

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city.

A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 11 days stuck in traffic. The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.

Meanwhile, several incidents of water logging and traffic jams were reported from Mumbai on Thursday due to persistent rains in the metropolis. Traffic was affected at several places including at Hindmata slip road, Mahalaxmi Temple junction, Worli naka, Dadar TT, Khetwadi, Bandstand, Bandra railway colony, S V Road near Andheri and Sainath Subway.