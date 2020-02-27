Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 27, 2020

Roads closed, traffic snarls and pothole-ridden roads are some of the factors which restrict people from taking out their cars on the streets of Mumbai. Recently a study report said that Mumbaikars spend 10-15 days a year stuck in traffic.

A traffic report by IDFC Institute shows that people living in Mumbai spend 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic. And due to 55%, traffic congestion drivers end up spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic. This traffic situation worsens during the rainy season.

The financial capital of India was recently ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world. A report by location technology specialist TomTom showed that during the rush-hour journey in Mumbai takes 65 percent longer. "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said.

Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade

2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station

3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station

4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort

5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana

6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

7. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi

8. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Chowki

9. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

10. Morland Road near Nagpada

11. Musa Killedar street near Agripada

12. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

13. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

14. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X

15. GD Ambekar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar

16. Firdausi Raod near Sewree

17. Rafi Ahemd Kidwai Road near Wadala Station

18. Ranade Road near Dadar station

19. DL Vaidya Road near Shiv Sena Bhavan

20. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station

21. Hans Bhugra Marg/ Santacruz-Chembur Link road