Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 26, 2020

Due to traffic snarls and pothole ridden roads, people in Mumbai prefer not to travel by cars. A recent study also showed that drivers end up spending an average of 10-15 days in traffic.

According to TomTom Traffic Index, Mumbai was among the 10 most congested cities in the world. The financial capital was ranked fourth most congested city in the world. The study report also showed that Mumbai witnesses 65% congestion due to which drivers spend an average of 10-15 days in traffic.

While another study report by IDFC Institute revealed that Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic. The report further hinted that the traffic situation just gets worse during that rainy season.

Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade

2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station

3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station

4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort

5. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

6. Morland Road near Nagpada

7. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

8. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

9. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Wadala Station

10. Old Cadell Rd/SVS Rd near Siddhivinayak Temple

11. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station