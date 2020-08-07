Mumbai Traffic Update: Kemps Corner to RTI Junction closed, check alternate routes

Heavy traffic was seen at Peddar Road, Mumbai, on Friday, a day after a part of the retaining wall of the Ridge Road at NS Patkar Marg collapsed due to torrential rainfall.

Intermittent heavy showers continued to lash Mumbai a day after it was battered and shattered by stormy weather that left a trail of destruction, fallen trees or branches, hundreds of vehicles submerged or broken down.

On Thursday, a major landslide near Kemps Corner flyover developed a huge crack on the BG Kher road (Ridge road) outside the iconic hanging garden and damaged the retaining wall of the garden too. The incident did not just damage the road at Kemps Corner. But, the Kemps Corner to RTI Junction remained closed due to the wall collapse, which led to a massive traffic jam.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote: "Kemps Corner to RTI Jn remains closed due to wall collapse." The Mumbai Police also advised people to used alternate routes.