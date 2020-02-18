Mumbai Traffic Update: Chaos in Sion as flyover reopens only for north-bound traffic

The traffic situation remained chaotic in Mumbai on day five of the Sion flyover repair work. The flyover which was closed on Friday was finally opened on Tuesday, but only for northbound traffic.
The situation resulted in chaos, with motorists claiming that there was no point in keeping the northbound arm open during peak hours, when most people were travelling southwards, reported The Free Press Journal's Priyanka Navalkar.
The flyover had earlier been shut for repair work.
A structural audit of the bridge had been carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay in 2017, following the collapse of the Andheri Gokhale bridge collapse, which claimed two lives.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was then directed to undertake repairs immediately.
Aside from the Sion flyover area, there are a few other roads across the city that are at present closed for repair work.
These are:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuffe Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Marine Drive
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Frere Bridge near Grant Road station
6. Morland Road near Nagpada
7. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
8. NM Johi Marg/Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel
9. GD Ambedkar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar
10. Pipeline Road near Vakola
