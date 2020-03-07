Mumbai Traffic: To decongest Sion-Panvel Highway, MSRDC to construct six-lane elevated road between Kharghar and Turbhe

In order to decongest the Sion-Panvel Highway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will construct a six-lane elevated road between Kharghar and Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, MSRDC will table the project to the state government for final approval in the next fortnight. The six-lane elevated road will 5.4 km long, which will have 2.5 km tunnel stretch. The estimated cost of the elevated road is Rs 1,222 crore. Out of the total cost, Rs 305 crore will be contributed by CIDCO, Rs 153 crore by MIDC and MSRDC each and the remaining Rs 611 crore will be borrowed.