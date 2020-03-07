Mumbai Traffic: To decongest Sion-Panvel Highway, MSRDC to construct six-lane elevated road between Kharghar and Turbhe

In order to decongest the Sion-Panvel Highway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will construct a six-lane elevated road between Kharghar and Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, MSRDC will table the project to the state government for final approval in the next fortnight. The six-lane elevated road will 5.4 km long, which will have 2.5 km tunnel stretch. The estimated cost of the elevated road is Rs 1,222 crore. Out of the total cost, Rs 305 crore will be contributed by CIDCO, Rs 153 crore by MIDC and MSRDC each and the remaining Rs 611 crore will be borrowed.
The Sion–Panvel highway is known as the busiest highways in Maharashtra. The highway is an important route for vehicles going towards Pune, Goa and the southern cities of Maharashtra via Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
A study report by IDFC Institute, suggested that Mumbaikars travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The report says that people in the city waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic and the situation worsens during monsoon season.
