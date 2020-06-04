Mumbai traffic: Snarls seen on Eastern and Western Express Highway; water-logging reported in Parel, Dadar, Sion

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday morning that resulted in water-logging in several parts of the city, and in the process traffic snarls.

A traffic police official told Free Press Journal said that the deployment of other of traffic police personnel was already in place at several busy junctions in the city.

There was delay and backlog of at least 10 minutes on the Eastern Express Highway, while the Western Express Highway witnessed a 15-minute delay in vehicle movement due to traffic.

Water logging was reported in King’s Circle, Mahatma Gandhi Market, Parel, Dadar and Sion.

A senior traffic policeman, who requested anonymity said, "We are tending to every distress call for traffic due to water logging and sending a team to manage the situation. In addition to deployment, we are making appropriate traffic diversions to avoid vehicles breaking down to water logging and leading to a major backlog, subsequently stunting vehicular movement."

The officials of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said these heavy rains are remnants of Cyclone Nisarga, which resulted in lashes at Malad, Sion, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Santacruz and Dadar, among others who witnessed moderate rainfall.

"Due to strong westerly winds along the west coast, Mumbai, received rainfall- 50 mm at Colaba and 25 mm at Santacruz till 8.30am and these rains are expected to continue for a couple of hours," the IMD said.