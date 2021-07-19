Mumbai: Traffic snarls reported amid heavy rains on Monday

Mumbai: Slow moving traffic was reported on the city roads on Monday, due to waterlogging, potholes and breakdown of vehicles caused by incessant rains. While there was no major congestion, a blockage of at least 500 meters was observed at each location where a vehicle broke down. Major snarls were reported on the WEH, EEH and Sion-Panvel flyover.

Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Western Suburbs, said that there was a major hold up of traffic near Dahisar Check Naka, which took motorists over an hour to cross the toll Naka. Heavy congestion was also reported on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) signal as well, wherein a tourist bus had turned turtle on Monday, causing traffic snarls.

The Mulund-Goregaon Link road was also heavily congested due to waterlogging and traffic snarls. Meanwhile, a bridge over a nullah at Goregaon that connected the Mrinaltai Gore flyover to SV Road was washed out in the incessant rains on Sunday.

An official said that movement of vehicles that broke down in the rains caused congestion and blockages, but were cleared after the cranes were roped in for the rescue. The Eastern Express Highway, meanwhile, was congested near Sion, due to the low lying areas, which caused major snarls in the peak of Monday morning rush hour.