Mumbai: Traffic snarls reported across the city on Monday

After heavy rains lashed the city for yet another day, traffic was moving slowly as several areas witnessed water-logging, potholes and vehicle breakdowns on Monday.

Major snarls were reported on the WEH, EEH and Sion-Panvel flyover.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), western suburbs, Somnath Gharge, said that there was a major jam near Dahisar check naka.

It took motorists over an hour to cross the toll naka. Congestion was also reported along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) signal after a tourist bus turned turtle.

The Mulund-Goregaon link road also witnessed congestion due to water-logging and traffic snarls. Meanwhile, a bridge over a nullah at Goregaon that connects Mrinaltai Gore flyover with S V Road was washed out due to incessant rains on Sunday.

Meanwhile, an official said that cranes were called in to clear the vehicles that had broken down.

The EEH was congested near Sion as it is a low lying area.

This caused major snarls along the stretch.