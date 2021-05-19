Mumbai: Traffic snarls on WEH on Wednesday morning between Goregaon and Andheri

The stretch between Goregaon and Andheri on the Western Express Highway (WEH) was jam packed on Wednesday morning, two days after the traffic resumed amid Cyclone Tauktae. Police said that the congestion was a result of nakabandi points erected along the WEH and the subway repair work undertaken near Jogeshwari Pump House.

Somnath Gharge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Western Suburbs) said that there was a congestion of over 45 minutes on the south bound arm of the WEH between Goregaon and Andheri on Wednesday. "Various nakabandi points resulted in a traffic jam and congestion, which was unavoidable. The traffic was, however, 80 per cent cleared by the afternoon and congestion of only 300 meters was noticed as a backlog," added DCP Gharge.

Police said that along with the nakabandi, the two lanes near Jogeshwari Pump House were also unavailable for use amid the repairs, which added to the congestion and traffic snarls. Traffic police are manning the streets to ensure smooth movements of traffic and maintain order among essential and non-essential travellers and motorists.

Meanwhile, Kandivali Traffic Division policemen Bodare and Bhosale spotted and rescued an injured Eurasian Sparrow Hawk lying on the Madh-Marve road during Cyclone Tauktae. The injured bird is recovering at 'Save Bird Centre' Malad after undergoing treatment.