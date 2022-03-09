Mumbai: Traffic snarls in SoBo due to BJP's protest march

Mumbai: A massive traffic jam was observed in south Mumbai, outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other connecting roads in connection to the huge crowd gathering amid a political rally on Wednesday. While the traffic police had made temporary diversions to ensure a smooth vehicular movement, the congestion was cleared out by 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

In the light of the political rally that was to be taken up on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police had announced on its official Twitter handle, "There is a possibility of crowd gathering due to political rally at Azad Maidan area on 09-03-2022 from 09.00 am onwards. Traffic in Azad Maidan area is expected to slow down. Citizens are requested to take alternative route at the mentioned time."

Subsequently, at around Wednesday noon, when former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders tried to take out a protest march to press for state minister Nawab Malik's resignation, huge crowd had gathered, along with the buses and heavy vehicles on P D'mello Road, CSMT Road in south Mumbai. A senior traffic official said, "Extra police force had been deployed in the areas like Pydhonie, Wadala, MRA Marg in view of the protest, and temporary diversions were made."

A major congestion was seen outside the CSMT station on the southbound arm, causing a delay of 15-20 minutes on an average. Pradnya Zedge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic South) said that even as the congestion was cleared out in south Mumbai by 4.30 pm, there was slow moving traffic in the evening peak hours of returning vehicles.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:20 PM IST