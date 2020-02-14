Mumbai: Traffic snarls after Sion flyover shuts for repairs

Mumbai: A massive traffic jam was reported on the south-bound roads towards Dadar, from Thane, as the Sion flyover, which connects the Eastern Express Highway, is closed for repair work from today. The flyover will remain shut for four days every week, for the next two months, as repair work is underway.

A few months ago, a structural audit by the Indian Institute of Technology had revealed that the pillars of the Sion flyover had become weak and needed immediate attention. While MSRDC had advised that the vehicular movement on the Sion flyover be shut, it was practically impossible to do so as it would lead to massive traffic congestion, said a Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) officer.

Accordingly, MTP had restricted plying of heavy vehicles on the flyover and light motor vehicles like two-wheelers and cars were allowed to ply. However, earlier this week, MTP had issued restrictions to conduct the repair work, which includes changing bearings on the flyover.

An MSRDC official said, the work will be carried out in eight blocks and the first block. From February 14 (Friday) 5 am to February 17 (Monday) 5 am, the flyover will be shut for traffic.

The time schedule for the remaining blocks will be announced at the end of this week.

The traffic led to a backlash on social media where netizens poured their hearts out and called on the traffic officials. One of the Twitter users, Rishi Thakkar said, “Dreaded traffic jam at Matunga Sion and Wadala heading towards central suburbs as the Sion flyover has been closed for repairs request urgent steps.”

A senior traffic official said, we had issued a notification and made traffic diversions. While the southbound traffic was diverted from Bandra to Santacruz-Chembur Link Road and then LBS Marg, the northbound traffic was diverted from Bhakti Park in Wadala.