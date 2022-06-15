Mumbai: Traffic police to launch special drive against errant heavy vehicle drivers to ease congestion

Representational Image | BL Soni

Mumbai traffic police is going to launch a special drive against heavy motor vehicle drivers to ease traffic congestion on city roads. The police have noticed that heavy vehicle drivers foul motor vehicle rules of driving with discipline which cause traffic congestion.

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Raj Tilak Roushan on Tuesday issued a press statement which stated, "It is already mentioned in the Motor Vehicle Rule that on which side of the road a driver should drive his vehicle. Accordingly, it is necessary that a heavy vehicle driver should drive his vehicle at the left side of the road."

"However, it has been noticed that, most of the time, heavy vehicle drivers drive their vehicles on the right side of the road and thereby creating traffic congestion which causes inconvenience and waste of time. Occasionally, such acts cause road accidents too," the statement added.

"Hence, in order to maintain discipline among heavy vehicle drivers and to avoid traffic congestion caused by heavy vehicle drivers, Mumbai traffic police is going to undertake a special drive in which maximum action against heavy vehicle drivers who drive vehicles on the right side of the road will be taken," the statement concluded.

A traffic police official said that the fine involved in the said traffic FIR will be registered against the offenders for violations traffic rules.