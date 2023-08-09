Mumbai Traffic Police Takes Strict Action Against Honking Offenders On 'No Honking Day'

Salman Ansari/FPJ

In an effort to tackle noise pollution and raise awareness, Mumbai Traffic Police implemented a 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday. On this day, strict action was taken against drivers who violated the no-honking rule. A total of 1965 drivers were penalized for unnecessary honking, and an additional 152 vehicles with noise-polluting exhausts were also targeted. These figures are up to 7 pm on Wednesday.

The initiative was enforced as per the Motor Vehicle Act and the Environment Protection Act of 1986. Mumbai Traffic Police's Joint Commissioner, Pravin Padwal, informed that the day witnessed extensive deployment of traffic police across the city to crack down on unwarranted honking.

Salman Ansari/FPJ

On August 9, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued a notice requesting all drivers and riders in the city to refrain from honking, with the exception of ambulances, fire brigades, and emergency vehicles. The police warned that any violation of this directive would result in punitive action.

The 'No Honking Day' initiative is part of the traffic police's ongoing efforts to reduce noise pollution and sensitize the public about its effects. It aims to discourage the habit of unnecessary honking among drivers.

