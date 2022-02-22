Mumbai: Traffic Police issues notice to follow odd-even date parking on both sides of Shitladevi Mandir Road in Mahim

A recent notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police states that the local residents will be asked to follow odd-even date parking on both sides of Shitladevi Mandir Road. The order passed on February 19 was brought into force in the light of residents parking vehicles on both sides of Shitladevi Mandir Road leading a traffic congestion in Mahim traffic division.

The notification released by Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ) states that in addition to the ongoing METRO project barricading made at Mahim Paradise Cinema, at the L.J. Road up to a distance of 400 meters, there has been an increased traffic jam. In a bid to avoid congestion, motorists are taking left turn from Shitaladevi Junction and using Vodafone Gallery as an alternative route, proceeding through Shitaladevi Road towards Senapati Bapat Marg.

According to the order, parking will be allowed from Shitladevi Mandir Road Vodafone Gallery upto Senapati Bapat Marg on odd/even dates on the LJ Road in Mahim. As per the Gregorian calendar, vehicles can be parked on the south side of the road on even dates of the month while the north side can be used for parking on odd dates.

"Considering the inconvenience caused to the local citizens due to parking of vehicles on both sides of the road and also the report of the Mahim Traffic Division requesting to issue notification for Odd-Even date parking, we have issued this order. This arrangement will be in force until the next order is passed," said DCP Roushan in the notification.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 04:34 PM IST