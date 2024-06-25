 Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi: Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Large Number Of Devotees Are Likely To Throng Siddhivinayak Temple
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday is likely to result in traffic congestion in Prabhadevi road area. Read further to know which roads are shut & which routes are deviated in a bid to avoid traffic congestion

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Siddhivinayak Temple | File photo

In view of Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi on 25th June 2024, to manage traffic congestion due to the congregation of devotees at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, Mumbai Traffic Police Department has issued a circular explaining the traffic arrangements made for Tuesday. Several roads will be closed while a few routes will be diverted.

Here are the roads that are likely to be affected

1) S Veer Savarkar Road

2) S K Bole Road

3) Gokhale Road South and North

4) Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg

5) Sayani Road

6) Appasaheb Marathe Maarg

In order to reduce the traffic pressure on the above roads, following traffic restrictions have been imposed temporarily on 25 June, Tuesday from 6:00 hours to 24:00 hours.

1) There will be no entry to all types of vehicles on SK Bole Road

2) There will be no entry to all types of vehicles on Dutta Rahul Road and N M Kale Road from Gokhale Road

3) There will be no entry to all types of vehicles on S K Bole road from Agar Bazaar junction

4) Entry on S K Bole road shall be allowed from Siddhivinayak Junction only

5) There shall be no entry to all types of vehicles on Shankar Ghanekar Road from Leningrad junction

Significance of Angarkhi Chaturthi

Angarki Chaturthi is considered to be an auspicious day for all Hindus that is observed on Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday. Most Hindus fast to offer prayers to lord Ganesha. This vrat is dedicated to God Ganesha and is also known as ‘Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi’. As per Hindu calender Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the ‘chaturthi’ which is the 4th day after purnima (full moon day) during the ‘Krishna Paksha’ (dark fortnight of moon) of every lunar month in the Hindu calendar. This day is popularly celebrated mostly in Maharashtra, where special arrangements are made at all Ganesha temples where large number of devotees throng to offer prayers.

