Mumbai: Traffic Police Enforces Traffic Restrictions In Bandra's Crucial S.V Road | PTI

Given the ongoing work of Metro 2-B at S.V Road in Bandra, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday announced no parking and no entry advisory at the Maharashtra Road in an attempt to decongest the traffic and regulate the movement for motorists. In a new notification, MTP said that the traffic proceeding from Bandra station (west) towards S.V Road shall now proceed from Maharashtra Road instead to reach S.V Road, except for the BEST buses.

To clear any obstruction of traffic, Maharashtra Road from Bandra Bus Depot at Bandra West up to Badi Masjid on S.V Road will be declared as no parking.

Along with this, this road from Bandra Station (west) towards S.V Road will be now a one-way route which means there will be no entry from S.V Road towards Bandra Station (west). The said changes in traffic will begin from Thursday - August 8 to Feb 2025 till the work of Metro is ongoing.