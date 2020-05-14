Mumbai traffic police collects Rs 9 cr from lockdown violators

Mumbai: Mumbai traffic police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms in the city since the travel restrictions came into force in March, an official said.

He also informed that nearly 18 people lost their lives in road accidents in Mumbai from March 23 to May 12. The police collected Rs 9 crore by issuing challans to those violating lockdown norms from March 20 to May 13, he said.