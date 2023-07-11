Mumbai Traffic Police Bans Private Buses on Eastern Freeway Due to Construction Activities | ANI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has implemented a ban on private buses operating on the Eastern Freeway, both southbound and northbound, until November 1. This decision is due to the ongoing construction activities of Mumbai Trans harbour link project-1. The police have announced that these buses will be diverted to alternative routes.

For southbound buses, the diversion route starts from Bhakti Park towards Shanti Nagar, then proceeds through Dayashankar Chowk, Godrej Junction, Sewree Phatak, Gadi Adda, Reay Road/BPT Toll Naka, Kaklij Chowk, P D'Mello Road, Wadibunder, and onwards to the desired destination.

For northbound buses, motorists are advised to take the route from Wadibunder to P D'Mello Road, then proceed through Kaklij Chowk, Reay Road/BPT Toll Naka, Gadi Adda, Sewree Phatak, Godrej Junction, Dayashankar Choek, Shanti Nagar, Bhakti Park, and onwards to their destination.

This order will remain in effect until October 31st of this year. The Mumbai Traffic Police has implemented these measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of commuters during the construction period of the Mumbai Trans harbour link project-1.