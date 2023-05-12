Mumbai: Traffic police ban loading & unloading of goods from handcarts during peak hours in SoBo; shopkeepers say pushers will bear maximum brunt

Representative Photo by Sujit Jaiswal

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police have banned loading and unloading of goods from handcarts in south Mumbai between 8am and 11am and 4pm and 8pm owing to the traffic jams it results in and the consequent inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.

This has, however, hugely impacted the shops in the area and handcart operators. Expressing displeasure, a few shop owners said it will result in revenue losses over a period of time.

Jagdish Merchant, a plastic retailer at Manish Market, said handcarts are a cheaper and eco-friendly alternative to trucks and other goods vehicles. He said, “Using a vehicle to transport goods means paying for the fuel, driver and the loader turns out to be expensive. Moreover, there is a parking problem amid busy lanes of the market and a vehicle would make the situation worse.” He added that one option could be to consider a change of time to supply products via handcarts.

Another wholesale shop owner, Sidhu Chowdhary said, “This is not the first time such an order has been imposed. They came up with a similar rule a couple of years ago, too. No one, unfortunately, adheres to these rules for long. For a week or a month they will penalise the handcarts, and then forget all about it.”

Handcart pushers to bear the brunt

On Friday, when this FPJ reporter visited Crawford Market, several handcarts were doing the rounds on the busy road outside CSMT. Until action wanes, Chowdhary said the handcart pushers will bear the brunt and go without income, which is already meagre.

The traffic police, meanwhile, said that handcart traffic creates bottlenecks on already narrow roads dotted with small shops on both sides.

In the move, 40 roads have been added to the list where handcarts will not be allowed. Some of the prominent ones are Madame Cama Road, Abdul Rehman Street, P D’mello Road, Mohammad Ali Road, Sir JJ Road, August Kranti Road, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Maharshi Karve Road.