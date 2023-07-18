Mumbai Traffic Jams: Citizens Complain About Absence Of Cops

Representative pic

Traffic woes are not new during monsoon, said motorists. However, what has aggravated the messy situation is the absence of traffic cops, they averred. Commuters felt that the traffic police department was responsive to complaints earlier, but not anymore. Even media reports on traffic issues are treated with disdain.

The Free Press Journal spoke to motorists and pedestrians to get a fact-check on the situation. Walking down the memory lane, Diwakar Joshi, a 56-year-old retired professor, said that there were times traffic cops or braving monsoon diligently performed their duties. “I think that’s no longer there. I still take the same route from Bhandup to Dadar as I did 10 years ago. Our city always had bad roads, but traffic was managed better back then. Lesser vehicles also helped. We feared the traffic cops or monsoon heroes because they maintained a hawk’s eye everywhere back then.”

Another senior citizen, who lives at Shivaji Park, said, “Mumbai roads and traffic, both have gone for a toss! If the roads are bad, how can we expect smooth traffic? In Dadar, I see more traffic police as it’s a high-profile area, but as I go towards Sion, the shift in the situation is unbelievable. I have never seen a traffic cop in that area; be it raining or not. I may sound like an old man, but our times were far better than today.”

Traffic on the Eastern Express Highway

There was no generation gap in the thoughts of the younger lot. Joshua DeMello, a motorist who travels via Eastern Express Highway (EEH) from Vikhroli to Dadar, said, “The EEH has seen so many accidents since monsoon began.There are several reasons behind the mishaps, including rash driving, skidding, bad roads. However, the fact is despite so many deaths, nothing has changed. When I travel late at night, I see no traffic cops.”

Another motorist from Santacruz, Jagdish Cheddha, said, “There are bad roads and errant auto drivers are yet another problem. Both of these can be mitigated by the traffic police. Instead of pushing blames from one authority to another, can they start to take accountability? Many people, including myself, spend 4-5 hours a day in traffic. We are wasting our time, energy and fuel despite paying taxes, e-challans and tolls! Tweeting about these issues is not giving us any result, simply bot responses.”

