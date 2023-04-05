Mumbai: Traffic jam on Western Express Highway towards Andheri | File

A heavy traffic jam is being observed on the southbound route of the Western Express Highway since morning.

As per reports, traffic snarls are being witnessed from the Andheri East Flyover all the way up to Malad.

The news comes even as wrong side driving at Chakala has been causing traffic snarls near the metro station almost every day.

A video posted recently by Twitter user @DevangVDave shows severe traffic snarls caused by wrong-side driving at Chalaka near the JB Nagar metro junction.

In the video, motorists can be seen disregarding traffic rules while entering a one-way road. According to a Twitter user, the road was two-way earlier but was later turned into a one-way. However, there is no clear sign barricade mentioning it’s one way.

@MTPHereToHelp Please look into South bound pathetic traffic management below Andheri flyover on WEH...It took me 35 min. to reach from Borivali to Andheri flyover whereas it took more than 1 hour to cross below Andheri flyover...... — Dharmesh Shah (@shahdharmesh68) April 5, 2023

Traffic is jam from marol Naka metro station which is coming towards andheri — Somesh Jadhav (@5fbc65564522444) April 5, 2023