Mumbai: Traffic diverted after part of Mumbra bypass road collapses

A part of the Mumbra bypass road came crashing down during the wee hours of Thursday. Immediately after the incident, the Thane traffic police closed the road and started diverting traffic. As the incident took place early morning, no one was injured.

“The complete concrete slab fell down, leaving behind only the iron rods. The incident took place on the Mumbra bypass road, towards Thane, in Rana Nagar, Mumbra. An alert citizen informed the police control room, who in turn, informed the Mumbra police and traffic unit,” said a police official.

Senior police inspector Dilip Patil said that they have installed barricades on the road towards Thane. “We have also stationed police constables to divert traffic on the stretch. Only small vehicles like cars and bikes are allowed to ply on one side of the road. Heavy vehicles have been diverted towards Mahape road to avoid any mishap. We have informed the PWD who will carry out repairs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police said that potholes and accidents have become an everyday affair along this stretch. “Due to heavy rains, potholes crop up along this road. This leads to accidents. The road could have caved in after heavy rains lashed the city last week. This shows that the authorities need to repair the roads at the earliest so that it’s safe for people to travel,” said a police officer.