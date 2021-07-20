Mumbai traffic diversions: No right turn from Nesbit junction towards Mazgaon between 3pm and 9pm

The right turn from northbound arm of Nesbit Junction in south Mumbai will remain temporarily closed from 3pm to 9pm in the light of heavy traffic on Sir JJ Road, causing a traffic jam and to ensure smooth, fast vehicular movement on the road towards Sardar Balwant Singh Dhodi Marg, Mazgaon. Police have also suggested traffic diversions for motorists to avoid being stuck in congestion.

In a notification issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, South, the police informed that it was observed that the traffic from South Mumbai to Mumbai was regularly heavy in the evening and from Nesbit Junction northbound on Sir JJ Road, vehicles going to Sardar Balwant Singh Dhodi Marg for taking a right turn, stop on the northbound arm, obstructing vehicles going out of South Mumbai to North Mumbai.

For this, the right turn from Nesbit Junction on Sir JJ Road will be shut for six hours, between 3pm and 9pm, in the evening. Police said that the restrictions are being made on a temporary basis till and the traffic route will be changed for the time being.

The motorists have been suggested to take a U-turn near Khada Parsi Junction from the northbound arm of Sir JJ Road and get on the southbound arm, where they will take a left turn and move towards Mazgaon.