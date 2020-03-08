Mumbai: Traffic curbs in SoBo for T-20 cricket matches

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on key roads in south Mumbai, leading to the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday and Sunday in the light of India v/s West Indies and Australia v/s Sri Lanka T-20 cricket match.Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory ahead of India Legends vs West Indies Legends cricket match today and Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match on Sunday.

The traffic restrictions will be in force from 3 pm to 12 midnight on both days. The first two matches of Road Safety World Series 2020 will be played at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Churchgate.The notification states that ‘D’ Road will be one way for vehicular traffic from NS Road (Marine Drive) towards the Junction of ‘E’ and ‘C’ Road. Similarly, C Road will be one way (from east to west) for vehicular traffic from its junction of ‘E’ Road towards the junction of NS Road. Meanwhile, the south-bound ‘E’ Road will be one way for all types of vehicular traffic from the junction ‘D’ Road towards its junction of ‘C’ Road.On the other hand, there will be no parking allowed on D Road, C Road from the junction leading to E Road on NS Road on both ways, ‘F’ Road from NS Road junction to ‘G’ Road and likewise. Parking will not be allowed on the south bound road from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction on NS Road and both bounds roads from Churchgate Junction to Anandilal Poddar Marg Junction on MK Road.

The traffic officials said, people can pay and park their vehicles at following places: NCPA (Dead End) pay and park, NCPA Gate No 4, Mafatlal Centre, CR2 Mall (MMRDA pay and park), Parsi/Islam Gymkhana service road, Jamnalal Bajaj Road and Vinay K Shah Marg.